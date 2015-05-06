Calendar » INSIDE PERSPECTIVES: NEO-NOIR AND THE CONTEMPORARY CITY - CHINATOWN

May 6, 2015 from 7 pm - 10 pm

As part of the neo-noir series, Chinatown (Roman Polanski, 1974) adopts the noir aesthetic to evoke Los Angeles in the 1930s as a spiritually and ecologically arid land. A private detective, played by Jack Nicholson, is hired to expose a tawdry affair, but finds himself caught up in a web of deceit, corruption, and murder. The film was inspired by the California Water Wars, a series of disputes over southern California water rights at the beginning of the 20th century. Honored by the Golden Globe Awards in 1975 for Best Drama, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Screenplay. That same year, Robert Towne received an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Inside Perspectives is a UCSB faculty-moderated quarterly film series. This quarter the series is presented by the Carsey-Wolf Center and the Department of Film and Media Studies.