INSIDE PERSPECTIVES: NEO-NOIR AND THE CONTEMPORARY CITY - COLLATERAL

May 20, 2015 from 7 pm - 10 pm

Collateral (Michael Mann, 2004) brings noir to a modern-day Los Angeles. Jaime Foxx plays a cab driver who becomes the hostage of a contract killer. During the night, the cab driver and the killer (Tom Cruise) take us across the city in a murderous spree, from LAX to East L.A., from the beach to the hills. Jamie Foxx was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A with screenwriter Stuart Beattie.

Inside Perspectives is a UCSB faculty-moderated quarterly film series. This quarter the series is presented by the Carsey-Wolf Center and the Department of Film and Media Studies.