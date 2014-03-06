Calendar » Inspired and Extravagant

March 6, 2014 from 8pm

Director Paul Bambach returns for another virtuoso presentation by his University Wind Ensemble March 6th at UCSB’s Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall. Over the last 20 years, the University Wind Ensemble has garnered a reputation for extravagant and inspired work from “a stage full of eager young wind players” (Santa Barbara Independent), and audiences attending the March 6th concert will not be disappointed as Bambach once again leads his students to great heights of musical performance.

The University Wind Ensemble traditionally performs a variety of 20th century classics along with other compositions specifically designed for wind instruments. In the past, the ensemble has highlighted pieces that go beyond the usually expected arrangements so that, as the Santa Barbara Independent points out, audiences experience “a concert full of fascinating works largely unheard by the average music lover.”

“Under the genial, insightful direction of Paul Bambach” writes Noozhawk’s Gerald Carpenter, the ensemble delivers “crisp, exciting performances.”