Calendar » Inspired by the Sea: Crystal artwork by renowned Moser Glassware

March 28, 2015 from 10:00am - 6:00pm

Beginning Friday, March 27th, ZFolio Gallery will be featuring a collection of stunning vases and bowls by world renowned Moser Glassware. Vibrant colors and fanciful etchings evoke a whimsical marine world in an artistic, contemporary design . Moser Glassware is celebrated the world over for its dedication to fine glass blowing and engraving as well as innovative techniques in cutting and coloring. A leader in hand crafted luxury crystal for over 150 years, Moser Glassware delivers both modern elegance, traditional craftsmanship, and unmistakable beauty. We invite you to experience the world of Moser in our unique and beautiful gallery in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara.