Calendar » Inspiring Change: 2018 Job and Career Fair

July 20, 2018 from 10:00am - 3:00pm

The 2018 Job and Career Fair will provide you the opportunity to meet numerous employers from various industries. These employers will provide information about career opportunities at their organizations, gather resumes, and talk with you about the type of recruits they look for. Employers will be at tables, where you can meet with them. There will also be opportunities for event attendees to network with each other, as well as employers. A list of employers coming to the Fair will be continually updated in the coming weeks so please continue to check this web page and save the date!