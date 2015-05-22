Calendar » INSTALLATION: Infinite Human Night Light (Part I)

May 22, 2015 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Emily C. Thomas (Art, UCSB)

Art, Design & Architecture Museum

Part One of ‘Infinite Human Night Light,’ a sculpture and performance project by Emily C. Thomas, will be installed within the exhibition “Mystical Absolutes” held at the Art, Design & Architecture Museum from May 16-May 31, 2015. Part one consists of an infinity mirrored sculpture and explores it’s relationship to interior landscapes. Part Two will follow in the coming months with the screening of a performative film piece involving the sculpture, insect attraction to it’s light, and human disgust of insects within the context of the great outdoors.

Emily C. Thomas works in the mediums animation, painting, sculpture and performance. She received her BFA from NYU in 2009 and will be graduating from UCSB in 2015 with an MFA.

Sponsored by UCSB Art Department and the IHC’s Visual Performing, and Media Arts Award.