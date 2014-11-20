Calendar » Instant Karma and Friends

November 20, 2014 from 8:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Instant Karma and Friends - So far outside the box, they’re a circle. Instant Karma is a troupe of improv artists who have achieved notoriety with their lightning quick wit and madcap imaginations. If you like “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” you’ll love Instant Karma.

For ONE NIGHT ONLY - a pre-Thanksgiving treat - Instant Karma presents an evening of spontaneous hilarity on Thursday, November 20th, at 8:00 p.m.

Audience suggestions (and laughter) inspire immediate, ingenious and often outrageous storytelling. Instant Karma’s previous Central Coast appearances include a sellout show at Center Stage Theater and ongoing artistic residency at the award-winning Ventura Improv Company.