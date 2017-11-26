Calendar » Instructions Not Included at the Granada Theatre

November 26, 2017 from 3:00pm

On Sunday, November 26th, the Granada Theatre shows Instructions Not Included, on its 4K high-definition screen at 3:00 p.m!

Starring Eugenio Derbez as Valentin, Instructions Not Included tells the story of Acapulco's resident playboy womanizer whose former fling leaves a baby on his doorstep and takes off without a trace. An unlikely father figure, Valentin raises Maggie for six years, while she forces him to grow up too. But their unique and offbeat family is threatened when Maggie's birth mom, Julie, shows up out of the blue after six years after turning her own life around and wants full custody of Maggie, and Valentin realizes he's in danger of losing his daughter - and his best friend.

Come experience this 2013 film like never before in the newest state-of-the-art theatre in support of the Cine en Domingo! Tickets are $10-20 and can be purchased online or by calling the Theatre box office at (805) 899-2222.