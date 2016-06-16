Calendar » Integrative and Complementary Approaches

June 16, 2016 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 P.M.

"Integrative and Complementary Approaches to Strengthen the Immune System to Support Post - Cancer Treatment Recovery"

Dr. Darin Bunch worked alongside an integrated team of oncologists and naturopathic physicians to treat cancer patients, and now practices in Santa Barbara. He and Heidi Lucas, ND, FABNO a licensed naturopathic physician, will discuss the benefit of integrative and complementary therapies - such as Chinese herbal formulas, acupuncture and nutrition as methods to naturally support the immune system and post-cancer treatment recovery. The lecture will include a question and answer session, is open to the public and is free of charge.