Interactive Poster Session: Psychology and Communication Showcase
May 3, 2013 from 12:15pm - 1:45pm
Psychology and communication students will present and discuss their original research in an interactive poster session. The featured research comes from honors theses, psychology master’s and doctoral research projects, studies conducted for class assignments, and student-faculty collaborations.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: [email protected]
- Starts: May 3, 2013 12:15pm - 1:45pm
- Price: Free
- Location: California Lutheran University, Soiland Recreation Center
- Website: http://www.callutheran.edu/