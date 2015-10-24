Calendar » Interested in Becoming a Master Gardener?

October 24, 2015 from 10:00am - 11:30am

The University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County will have an Orientation:

Saturday, October 24, 2015 from 10:00-11:30 A.M

Goleta Valley Community Center, Room 7

5679 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

Meet Master Gardeners and find out about the education, training, opportunities and fun that Master Gardeners have! Master Gardeners are educators of home gardeners with science-based information from the University of California.

Refreshments will be served.

Applications may be downloaded or printed from the Master Gardener website at http://cesantabarbara.ucanr.edu/Master_Gardener/.

You can also call with questions before or after the Orientation: (805) 893-5482 or you can send an email to: [email protected]