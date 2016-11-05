Calendar » Interested in the Master Gardener 2017 Class?

November 5, 2016 from 10:00am and 2pm

UCCE Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County invite you to an Overview of the 2017 class application process. Questions about the class, requirements, and other information will be shared with those interested in becoming Master Gardeners. Overviews will be at the Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview, Goleta at 10:00am to 11:30 am, and at Stone Pine Hall, 200 South H Street, Lompoc from 2pm to 3:30pm. Both Overviews are on Saturday, November 5, 2016.

Application deadline: November 30, 2016

Interview dates: December 7 or 14, 2016

Applications are available online at cesantabarbara.ucanr.edu

We look forward to seeing you! Refreshments provided!