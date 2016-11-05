Interested in the Master Gardener 2017 Class?
UCCE Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County invite you to an Overview of the 2017 class application process. Questions about the class, requirements, and other information will be shared with those interested in becoming Master Gardeners. Overviews will be at the Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview, Goleta at 10:00am to 11:30 am, and at Stone Pine Hall, 200 South H Street, Lompoc from 2pm to 3:30pm. Both Overviews are on Saturday, November 5, 2016.
Application deadline: November 30, 2016
Interview dates: December 7 or 14, 2016
Applications are available online at cesantabarbara.ucanr.edu
We look forward to seeing you! Refreshments provided!
- Organizer/Sponsor: UCCE Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County
- Starts: November 5, 2016 10:00am and 2pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview, Goleta and Stone Pine Hall, 200 South H Street, Lompoc
- Website: Http://cesantabarbara.ucanr.edu
- Sponsors: UCCE Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County