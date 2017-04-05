Calendar » Interfaith Chocolate Seder

April 5, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

People of all faiths are invited to experience the Passover Seder with a chocolate twist. Learn more about the tradition during a fun night filled with everything chocolate. Everyone is welcome to attend and no experience with a Seder is necessary.

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Location: The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, 524 Chapala St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Cost: Free, but RSVP is required as space is limited.

RSVP required by March 31. For more information or to RSVP, call the Anti-Defamation League at (805) 564-6670.