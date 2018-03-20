Calendar » Interfaith Chocolate Seder

March 20, 2018 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

People of all faiths are invited to experience the Passover Seder with a chocolate twist. Learn more about the tradition during a fun night filled with everything chocolate. Everyone is welcome to attend and no experience with a Seder is necessary.

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, March 20, 2018

Location: Congregation B’nai B’rith, 1000 San Antonio Creek Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

Cost: Free, but RSVP is required as space is limited.

RSVP required by March 16. For more information or to RSVP, call the Anti-Defamation League at (805) 564-6670 or email [email protected]