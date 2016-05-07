Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 6:56 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Interfaith Retreat at Vedanta Temple

May 7, 2016 from 10 am - 3:30 pm

Interfaith Retreat Hosted by the Vedanta Society 

May 7th, from 10 am—3:30 pm 

Morning Topic 

“What Would You Like to Tell People about Your Spiritual Tradition (that they probably don’t know?)” 

Afternoon Topic will be: 

“How Can We Move from Distrust to Appreciation of Others’ Religious Traditions?” 

 

Event Details

 
 
 