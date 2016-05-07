Interfaith Retreat at Vedanta Temple
May 7, 2016 from 10 am - 3:30 pm
Interfaith Retreat Hosted by the Vedanta Society
“What Would You Like to Tell People about Your Spiritual Tradition (that they probably don’t know?)”
“How Can We Move from Distrust to Appreciation of Others’ Religious Traditions?”
- Organizer/Sponsor: Vedanta Society
- Price: free
- Location: 927 Ladera Lane
- Website: http://vedanta.org/2016/news/hollywood-temple-news/interfaith-retreat-santa-barbara-saturday-may-7-2016-10-am-330-pm/
