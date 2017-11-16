Calendar » Interior design expert offers tips to seniors Nov. 16

November 16, 2017 from 10:30am - 11:30am

Professional interior designer Leesa Wilson-Goldmuntz is presenting “Make the Most of Your New Home” on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at The Samarkand, a senior living community located at 2550 Treasure Dr., Santa Barbara.

Wilson-Goldmuntz is owner of Metamorphosis Home Enhancements in Santa Barbara. She will offer guidance on creating a layout that suits your space and style, with tips on lighting, furniture arrangement and storage to optimize the features of each room.

Wilson-Goldmuntz has helped dozens of individuals and couples move from large to small spaces. As someone who has moved more than 25 times herself, she has a keen understanding of the emotional journey a move entails. She blends her background in fashion design/buying and residential property development and home staging to create welcoming spaces for her clients.

Space is limited and registration is required for this free program. For more information about The Samarkand or to register, visit www.TheSamarkand.org/events or call 877-231-6284.