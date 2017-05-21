Calendar » Intermediate Beekeeping at La Casa De Maria

May 21, 2017 from 9:30am - 3:30pm



If you have previously completed a beginner beekeeping class or have basic beekeeping knowledge, join us to hone your beekeeping skills! You will gain more knowledge through presentations, discussion of seasonal issues, honey extraction, as well as a field inspection of the SBBA’s hives at La Casa de Maria. Protective gear is available to loan.

Program Leader: Paul Cronshaw, President – Santa Barbara Beekeepers Association

