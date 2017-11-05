Calendar » Intermediate Beekeeping Class

November 5, 2017 from 9:30 AM - 3:30 pM

If you have basic beekeeping knowledge and want to upgrade your beekeeping skill level, then this workshop is designed for you. Through presentations, discussion, hands-on activities, and field inspection of some beehives, we will address bee management strategies, including swarm prevention, splits, overwintering hives, pest and disease identification, treatment, and prevention, and other tricks of the trade so you can identify your colony’s needs and have the skills for building a sustainable apiary.

Paul Cronshaw, president of the Santa Barbara Beekeeper’s Association, and director of operations of La Casa’s apiary, will share his 40+ years as an apiculturist in Santa Barbara County.

Link to sign up:

https://www.lacasademaria.org/events/intermediate-beekeeping-4

Protective gear is required.

Co-sponsored with the Santa Barbara Beekeepers Association.