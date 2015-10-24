Calendar » International Conversations

October 24, 2015 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

In observance of United Nations Day a panel of active observeers and participants in global affairs will discuss issues, including what dialogues, diplomatic, political, religious or social, are promoting global understanding and practical cooperation? How are conversations, whether formal or informal, behind the scenes or fully public in the global media, creating new ways of responding to global problems such as poverty, conflict, refugees and environmental melt-downs? In particular, how are institutions such as the United Nations or European Union serving as centers of international conversation and consensus-building? How do events such as the World Parliament of Religions 2015 promote more global understanding and tolerance of diversity in religious life? How does participating in forums for international conversation develop informed and compassionate global citizenship? This discussion will be the Institute’s contribution to United Nations Day (October 24th). All are welcome.