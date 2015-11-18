International Education Week
Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2015 at 6:00 pm
Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015 at 11:25 am
International Education Week, Nov. 16-20, is a joint initiative of the U.S. Departments of State and Education. With a theme of “World Celebrations,” Cal Lutheran’s observance highlights growth in the number of international students on campus.
The events are free and everyone is welcome.
World Fair
Wednesday, Nov. 18, 6-9 p.m.
University Plaza
Celebrate cultures from around the world with food, entertainment and displays from counties represented by Cal Lutheran students. The fair is held in conjunction with the English Language School on campus.
International Chapel Service
Thursday, Nov. 19, 11:25 a.m.
Samuelson Chapel
International students and those returning from study abroad commemorate their experiences.
- Organizer/Sponsor: Multicultural Programs and International Student Services
- Starts: November 18, 2015 6:00pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: University Plaza and Samuelson Chapel
- Sponsors: Multicultural Programs and International Student Services