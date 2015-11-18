Calendar » International Education Week

November 18, 2015 from 6:00pm

Date & Time:

Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2015 at 6:00 pm

Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015 at 11:25 am

International Education Week, Nov. 16-20, is a joint initiative of the U.S. Departments of State and Education. With a theme of “World Celebrations,” Cal Lutheran’s observance highlights growth in the number of international students on campus.

The events are free and everyone is welcome.

World Fair

Wednesday, Nov. 18, 6-9 p.m.

University Plaza

Celebrate cultures from around the world with food, entertainment and displays from counties represented by Cal Lutheran students. The fair is held in conjunction with the English Language School on campus.

International Chapel Service

Thursday, Nov. 19, 11:25 a.m.

Samuelson Chapel

International students and those returning from study abroad commemorate their experiences.