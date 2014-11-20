International Education Week: International Chapel Service
November 20, 2014 from 11:25am
International Education Week, Nov. 17-21, is a joint initiative of the U.S. Departments of State and Education. Cal Lutheran’s observance highlights growth in the number of international students on campus. The International Chapel Service highlights students and cultures.
For information, contact Daniel Lawrence at 805-493-3489 or [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Multicultural Programs and International Student Services
- Starts: November 20, 2014 11:25am
- Price: $0.00
- Location: Samuelson Chapel at California Lutheran University, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
- Website: http://www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/3296
- Sponsors: Multicultural Programs and International Student Services