International Education Week: World Fair

November 19, 2014 from 6:00pm

International Education Week, Nov. 17-21, is a joint initiative of the U.S. Departments of State and Education. Cal Lutheran’s observance highlights growth in the number of international students on campus.

The World Fair celebrates cultures from around the world with food, entertainment and displays of cultures represented at Cal Lutheran. The fair is held in conjunction with the English Language School on campus.

For information, contact Daniel Lawrence at 805-493-3489 or [email protected]