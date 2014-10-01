Calendar » International Film Festival: “7 cajas (7 Boxes)”

October 1, 2014 from 7 p.m.

A “cunningly plotted” thriller directed by Juan Carlos Maneglia and Tana Schémbori, “7 Boxes” (Paraguay, 2012) has 100 percent positive reviews from critics on the website Rotten Tomatoes. “I’d actually suggest that ‘7 Boxes’ is better [than ‘Slumdog Millionaire’]. It’s got a better sense of real place, of action, of pacing…,” wrote a reviewer at MSN.com. Awarding the film a grade of A, IndieWire Review called it “The Fast and the Furious” with wheelbarrows.” Michael Phillips of the “Chicago Tribune” wrote, “You wait for months, sometimes, for a movie to show you something new. ‘7 Boxes’ does exactly that.”

On a hot Friday in the labyrinthine markets of Asunción, a 17-year-old pushcart porter named Victor (Celso Franco) is promised $100 to transport boxes with unknown contents. He begins his journey accompanied by a hyperactive young woman named Liz (Lali Gonzalez), and both become involved in a crime without knowing the cause, the victim or the perpetrator.

Spanish and Guaraní with subtitles. Admission is free. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Carmike Thousand Oaks 14 is located at 166 W. Hillcrest Drive. Sponsored by the Department of Languages and Cultures. For information, contact Rafaela Fiore Urizar at [email protected]