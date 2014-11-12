Calendar » International Film Festival: ‘Cesare deve morire’ (‘Caesar Must Die’)

November 12, 2014 from 7:00pm

A powerful drama-within-a-drama, Paolo and Vittorio Taviani's Caesar Must Die (2012) was made in Rome's Rebibbia Prison, where inmates are preparing to stage Shakespeare's Julius Caesar. After a competitive casting process, the prisoners begin exploring the text, finding parallels to their own lives and stories in its tale of fraternity, power and betrayal. Hardened criminals, many with links to organized crime, these actors find great motivation in performing the play. As we witness the rehearsals, beautifully photographed in nooks and crannies within the prison, we see the inmates also work through their own conflicts.

Italian with subtitles. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Carmike Thousand Oaks 14 is located at 166 W. Hillcrest Drive. Sponsored by the Department of Languages and Cultures. For information, contact Brittany Asaro at [email protected] or Sheridan Wigginton at 805-493-3358.