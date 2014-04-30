International Film Festival: Chicken with Plums (France)
Wednesday, April 30, 7 p.m.
Muvico Thousand Oaks 14
Tehran, 1958. Since his beloved violin was broken, Nasser Ali Khan, one of the most renowned musicians of his day, has lost all taste for life. Finding no instrument worthy of replacing it, he decides to confine himself to bed to await death. He plunges into deep reveries that take him back to his youth and even to a conversation with Azraël, the Angel of Death, who reveals the future of his children. As pieces of the puzzle come together, the secret of his life comes to light: a wonderful story of love that inspired his genius and his music.
Admission is free. The International Film Festival is organized by the Department of Languages and Cultures with support from the CLU Community Leaders Association. For information, contact Karen Renick at [email protected] or 805-493-3434. Muvico Thousand Oaks 14 is located at 166 W. Hillcrest Drive.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: CLU Department of Languages and Cultures
- Starts: April 30, 2014 7:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Muvico Thousand Oaks 14
- Website: http://www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/3180
- Sponsors: CLU Department of Languages and Cultures