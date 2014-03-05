Calendar » International Film Festival: The Experiment (Germany)

March 5, 2014 from 7:00pm

Wednesday, March 5, 7 p.m.

Lundring Events Center



The fine line between play-acting and reality is blurred beyond recognition in Das Experiment (2001). Tarek Fahd (Moritz Bleibtreu), a journalist making ends meet by driving a taxi, sees an advertisement offering 4,000 marks to people willing to submit to a psychological experiment. He arrives to discover that half of the volunteers will pose as prison guards and the other half will be their prisoners. Before long, the behavior of the subjects suggests that the experiment is more than make-believe.



Admission is free. The International Film Festival is organized by the Department of Languages and Cultures with support from the CLU Community Leaders Association. For information, contact Walter Stewart at [email protected] or 805-493-3436.