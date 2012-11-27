Calendar » International Invitiation to Come In! with Saeke Matsuyama, violin

November 27, 2012 from 7:30 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra invites you to COME IN for an internationally inspired concert featuring renowned violin soloist, Saeka Matsuyama. Praised by The Strad for her “soulful intensity” and “incandescent sense for musical line,” violinist Ms. Matsuyama is in demand as an orchestral soloist, recitalist, and chamber musician. She has also given recitals and made orchestral appearances in the U.S., Spain, Germany, Belgium, Eastern Mediterranean, and Argentina.