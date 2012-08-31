Calendar » International Overdose Awareness Day

August 31, 2012 from 5:00pm - 8:30pm

5-7 PM at Community Partners Center at 15 E. Carrillo Street for Refreshments Discussion and Presentations by SB County Alcohol and Drug Program Manager John Doyel; SBCC Alcohol and Drug Program Chairman Gordy Coburn, Suzanne Riordan of Families ACT! and others. 7 PM Gather at State Street and Carrillo for WALK down State Street 7:30 PM Candlelight Vigil to remember those we have lost to overdose