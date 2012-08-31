Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 12:42 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

International Overdose Awareness Day

August 31, 2012 from 5:00pm - 8:30pm
5-7 PM at Community Partners Center at 15 E. Carrillo Street for Refreshments Discussion and Presentations by SB County Alcohol and Drug Program Manager John Doyel; SBCC Alcohol and Drug Program Chairman Gordy Coburn, Suzanne Riordan of Families ACT! and others. 7 PM Gather at State Street and Carrillo for WALK down State Street 7:30 PM Candlelight Vigil to remember those we have lost to overdose

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: The Alcohol and Drug Counseling Program at Santa Barbara City College, Families ACT!
  • Starts: August 31, 2012 5:00pm - 8:30pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Community Partners Center at
  • Website: http://FamiliesACT.org
  • Sponsors: The Alcohol and Drug Counseling Program at Santa Barbara City College, Families ACT!
 
 
 