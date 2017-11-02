Calendar » Intersectionality and Incommensurability: Third World Feminism and Asian Decolonization with Grace H

November 2, 2017 from 6:00 PM

The Third World Women’s Alliance is an organization that brought together women of color in socialist anti-imperialist solidarity projects. In examining the role of Asian women within this early women’s organization, Dr. Hong will discuss how the TWWA grew out of and was a part of a Black radical internationalist tradition. She will use feminist analysis to demand a complex and contradictory definition of solidarity that might be helpful for us to remember today. This lecture examines activist engagements with Asian American communities, and highlights the importance of the figure of the Asian woman freedom fighter. Grace Kyungwon Hong is Professor of Gender Studies and American Studies at UCLA.