Calendar » INT’L TAX SEMINAR FOR REALTORS

September 22, 2015 from 11:45 am - 1:00 pm

ATTORNEYS AMY DUNPHY, CATHERINE WILBUR TO PRESENT INT’L TAX SEMINAR FOR REALTORS

WHO: Attorneys Amy I. Dunphy and Catherine Karayan Wilbur of Ambrecht and Associates. Hosted by SBAOR (Santa Barbara Association of Realtors.)

WHAT: Educational seminar, “Opportunities & Obstacles for Foreign Clients: Planning Cross-Border Real Estate Transactions for Optimal Savings.”

WHEN: Tuesday, September 22 at 11:45 am.

WHERE: 1415 Chapala St.

WHY: Non-U.S. citizens are increasingly investing in U.S. real estate; to help real estate professionals navigate this changing landscape, the seminar will provide real estate professionals with the tools they need to assist their foreign clients in structuring real estate acquisitions in a tax-effective manner.

CONTACT: To reserve a seat, contact Alexandra Kutcher at 805-565-3990, or [email protected] September 18th.

###

Founded in 1980 by attorney John W. Ambrecht, Ambrecht & Associates is a boutique estate planning law firm in the Montecito area of Santa Barbara, specializing in wills and trusts, estate, gift and income tax planning, estate and trust administration, and family business succession. To contact Ambrecht & Associates, call (805) 965-1329 or visit www.taxlawsb.com.