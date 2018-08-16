Calendar » Into the Shark Zone

August 16, 2018 from 7:00pm

Screening and Q+A with filmmakers Harry Rabin and Tom Piozet

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara

When: Thursday, August 16, 2018 at 7:00pm

SBMM Members Reception at 6:15pm

Cost: $10 (SBMM Members) ● $15 (Non-members)

Register: sbmm.org or (805) 456-8747

Into the Shark Zone - By the mid-1990s great white sharks had suffered a severe drop in population, due to overfishing, gill netting and more. To counter act their decline both State and Federal protections were put in place for white sharks in 1994 and 2005. Some 20+ years later white sharks are returning along the California coast. Juveniles, varying in length from 4ft to 9ft, are popping up in new nursery areas, one of them right here in Santa Barbara county. Harry Rabin has kept a close watch on them as they have returned to our coastline.

Join filmmakers Harry Rabin and Tom Piozet on their journey of discovery to determine what events and conditions may have prompted the sharks’ return to the California coast. Witness their interactions with their own species, with other local marine species such as dolphins - and with humans! A look behind the scenes of the Weather Channel’s show, “Into the Shark Zone,” will be provided along with a sneak preview of their new show, “Great White Junior High.” Good news and more information on what it means to share the ocean with these magnificent sharks will be discussed in a Q+A after the film.

Harry Rabin – Producer, Writer, Cinematographer, Director - attended UCSB and has worked as a writer, director, cinematographer and producer on dozens of documentaries, Indie and feature films, as well as NBC’s Dateline, the TODAY Show, Nightly News, National Geographic, and the Weather Channel. As an engineer, he has also developed and built an underwater HD-capable ROV and produced large venue concerts in California, working with many well-known musical artists.