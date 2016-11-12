Calendar » Intro to Glass Fusing – Holiday Workshop

November 12, 2016 from 10:00am - 2:00pm

Intro to Glass Fusing – Holiday Workshop

SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning

Discover the marvelous art of Glass Fusing through this specialized class for the true beginner.

In this two-session workshop, learn how to express your creativity through glass. Witness the beauty that emerges when glass slowly and organically evanesce together. Create statement pieces for home or holiday ornaments for friends. All materials are provided so just bring yourself! Register now!

Course number: 451369

Date: Saturday, November 12 and Saturday, November 19, 2016

Time: 10a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Location: SBCC Wake Campus, Room 11– Stained Glass Lab

300 N Turnpike Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

Class cost: $69

Contact: [email protected]

Register online at www.theCLL.org or call (805) 898-8138