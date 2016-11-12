Intro to Glass Fusing – Holiday Workshop
Intro to Glass Fusing – Holiday Workshop
SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning
Discover the marvelous art of Glass Fusing through this specialized class for the true beginner.
In this two-session workshop, learn how to express your creativity through glass. Witness the beauty that emerges when glass slowly and organically evanesce together. Create statement pieces for home or holiday ornaments for friends. All materials are provided so just bring yourself! Register now!
Course number: 451369
Date: Saturday, November 12 and Saturday, November 19, 2016
Time: 10a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Location: SBCC Wake Campus, Room 11– Stained Glass Lab
300 N Turnpike Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93111
Class cost: $69
Contact: [email protected]
Register online at www.theCLL.org or call (805) 898-8138
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning
- Starts: November 12, 2016 10:00am - 2:00pm
- Price: 69
- Location: 300 N Turnpike Rd, Santa Barbara CA 93111
- Website: htp://www.theCLL.org
- Sponsors: SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning