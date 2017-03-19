Introduction to Beekeeping
March 19, 2017 from 9:30am - 3:30pm
Thinking about joining the urban beekeeping movement and starting a backyard beehive?
Join Paul Cronshaw, President of Santa Barbara Beekeeper's Association, in this great introductory workshop that will cover bee biology, behavior, equipment, basic hivemanagement, ways to start beekeeping, and honeybee benefits.
This workshop is designed for absolute beginners, no prerequisite knowledge required.
Protective equipment will be provided.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Beekeeper's Association, La Casa De Maria
- Price: $95
- Location: La Casa De Maria, Montecito
