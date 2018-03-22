Calendar » Introduction to Buddhism

March 22, 2018 from 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

On Thursday, March 22, 2018, Reverend Takashi Yoshizawa from Rissho Kosei-kai (RK) San Francisco will be teaching “The Basic Teachings of the Buddha”. The class will be from 6:30 to 8 PM at the Elverhoj Museum of History and Art located at 1624 Elverhoy Way, Solvang, CA 93463. The class is FREE and everyone is invited.

“It’s very exciting,” shared Rev. Yoshizawa. “This is the first event for the California Central Coast Branch of RK. This is the return of Ekayana Buddhism to the area after a nearly 20-year absence. This year is the 80th Anniversary of the founding of RK and it is very special to see it return to the Central Coast in this auspicious year.”

In explaining what makes RK unique is, Rev. Yoshizawa also noted that “The RK Path is inclusive and is welcoming to all and we celebrate the diversity found in the human family.” According to Rev. Yoshizawa, “while we focus on the study and practice Ekayana Buddhism (One Vehicle), RK actively fosters interfaith relationships to create deep human connections with others. We recognize the buddha-nature in all and practice the bodhisattva way so we can be of benefit to the world”