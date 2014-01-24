Calendar » Introduction to Foundation Program

January 24, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

American Buddhist monk Kelsang Wangpo will provide an explanation of The Foundation Program (FP) class--how classes are conducted and what the goals are.

FP is a unique structured study program that enables us to gain deeper understanding and experience of Buddhist teachings and to develop a regular meditation practice. It is ideal for those who have a general understanding of Buddhism but who wish to learn more. Through regular teachings and meditation, systematic study and group discussion the Foundation Program offers deep support for your spiritual life.

In essence it is the same training followed by spiritual practitioners in an unbroken lineage dating back to Buddha Shakyamuni. Its special quality is that we can gain authentic experience without abandoning our modern lifestyle. By studying on this program we will gain great confidence in meditation - from basic techniques for overcoming our everyday problems, to practices leading to unsurpassed happiness and permanent inner peace.