Introduction to Foundation Program: Develop Great Compassion

September 7, 2012 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

American Buddhist monk Gen Kelsang Wangpo will provide an explanation of the Foundation Program (FP) class--how classes are conducted and what the goals and commitments are. FP is a unique structured study program that enables us to gain deeper understanding and experience of Buddhist teachings and to develop a regular meditation practice. It is ideal for those who have a general understanding of Buddhism but who wish to learn more.