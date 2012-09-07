Introduction to Foundation Program: Develop Great Compassion
American Buddhist monk Gen Kelsang Wangpo will provide an explanation of the Foundation Program (FP) class--how classes are conducted and what the goals and commitments are. FP is a unique structured study program that enables us to gain deeper understanding and experience of Buddhist teachings and to develop a regular meditation practice. It is ideal for those who have a general understanding of Buddhism but who wish to learn more.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Mahakankala
- Starts: September 7, 2012 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Mahakankala Buddhist Center, 508 Brinkerhoff Ave., Santa Barbara
- Website: http://meditationinsantabarbara.org/intro-to-foundation-program