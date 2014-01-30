Calendar » Introduction to Home Performance and Solar Power by Allen Associates

January 30, 2014 from 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

This workshop will cover Energy Upgrade California rebates, the EmPower Santa Barbara County financing program and the eligible upgrades (windows, insulation, hot water systems, solar power, HVAC and more). Please RSVP and visit our website www.buildtoperform.com for more information.

The state of California and Santa Barbara County want to make your house more comfortable and energy efficient. There are a number of rebates and financing options available to help homeowners with the process.

In this workshop, Allen Associates will explain these programs and highlight how eligible upgrades will not only make your house more comfortable but will also help save you money on your energy bills each month.

Additionally, Allen Associates will cover their whole house approach to energy efficiency and why it is more cost effective to combine solar power with energy efficiency measures rather than just installing a solar system on your house.

Allen Associates has been a green building leader in Santa Barbara for over 30 years. Visit www.buildtoperform.com for more information.