Introduction to Soul Success
March 26, 2018 from 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Founders of the Healing Hub of Santa Barbara, Ragan and Alex Thomson will be giving an overview of Introduction to Soul Success:
– How the Soul Power of Success Can Bless You
– How to Accelerate the Process of Manifesting
– The Difference Between Pushing & Intending
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Megan Starks
March 26, 2018 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
- Price: 0
- Location: 121 S. Hope Ave Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: https://healinghubsantabarbara.com
