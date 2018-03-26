Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 9:57 am | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 

Introduction to Soul Success

March 26, 2018 from 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Founders of the Healing Hub of Santa Barbara, Ragan and Alex Thomson will be giving an overview of Introduction to Soul Success:

– How the Soul Power of Success Can Bless You

– How to Accelerate the Process of Manifesting

– The Difference Between Pushing & Intending

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Megan Starks
  • Starts: March 26, 2018 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
  • Price: 0
  • Location: 121 S. Hope Ave Santa Barbara, CA 93101
  • Website: https://healinghubsantabarbara.com
  • Sponsors: Megan Starks
 
 
 