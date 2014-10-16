Calendar » Introduction to Symbolic Drawing: An Art Workshop with Karen Lehrer, MFT

October 16, 2014 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Introduction to Symbolic Drawing with artist and MFT Karen Lehrer is the first in a series of Art From Scrap Workshops for adults. Discover how to draw in an abstract and non-representational manner, tapping into inner symbols of the psyche. Participants will experience symbolic drawing in a fun, relaxing atmosphere. This workshop is for anyone, including those who draw objectively (realistically), those with no art experience at all and everyone in between. This workshop is strictly an introduction to the concept of non-objective drawing. The only thing participants need to bring is an open mind and their own life experiences. No art experience is necessary. This class includes a free glass of wine.

Price: $25 Call ahead to reserve your spot!