February 2, 2015 from 10:00am - 11:30am

Join us for a new program: Introduction to Table Tennis (Ping-Pong) with Volunteer Instructor, Colin Mattingly

1st & 3rd Mondays*, 10:00-11:30a,

Starts February 2nd

Where: JCC, 524 Chapala Street

Cost: FREE, Donations Accepted

​Who should attend:

Anyone who is interested...bring your friends who like an active and cognitive game

We will discuss the various aspects of the game, with basic instruction and playing.

RSVP to Volunteer Coordinator, Mike Witt, [email protected]