Introduction to Table Tennis (Ping-Pong)
February 2, 2015 from 10:00am - 11:30am
Join us for a new program: Introduction to Table Tennis (Ping-Pong) with Volunteer Instructor, Colin Mattingly
1st & 3rd Mondays*, 10:00-11:30a,
Starts February 2nd
Where: JCC, 524 Chapala Street
Cost: FREE, Donations Accepted
Who should attend:
Anyone who is interested...bring your friends who like an active and cognitive game
We will discuss the various aspects of the game, with basic instruction and playing.
RSVP to Volunteer Coordinator, Mike Witt, [email protected]
- Website: http://jewishsantabarbara.org/jewish-family-service/classes-at-the-jcc
