Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Conformity and paranoia mix in this chilling classic film about a small-town doctor who begins to suspect that his patients may be alien duplicates. One of the most resonant and highly imitated films of the sci-fi genre. (Don Siegel, 1956, 81 min.) Alternate dates for this performance: Friday, August 10, 2012 @ 8:30 PM Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures, Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, Santa Barbara County Park Foundation and the Community Services Department of Santa Barbara County.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Noozhawk Admin
- Starts: August 9, 2012 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
- Price: FREE
- Location: UCSB Campbell Hall
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2378