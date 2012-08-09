Calendar » Invasion of the Body Snatchers

August 9, 2012 from 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Conformity and paranoia mix in this chilling classic film about a small-town doctor who begins to suspect that his patients may be alien duplicates. One of the most resonant and highly imitated films of the sci-fi genre. (Don Siegel, 1956, 81 min.) Alternate dates for this performance: Friday, August 10, 2012 @ 8:30 PM Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures, Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, Santa Barbara County Park Foundation and the Community Services Department of Santa Barbara County.