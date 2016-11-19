Calendar » Investigating My Father and “Reading Hunger” with The Memory Project

November 19, 2016 from 2:00pm - 5:15pm

Pioneering Chinese documentary filmmaker Wu Wenguang presents Investigating My Father (2016), a film twenty years in the making that explores his father’s story of transformation from landowner’s son and man of the ‘old society’ to the post-1949 ‘new society,’ a history he spoke about with his son for the first time for this film.

Following the screening of Investigating My Father, Wu Wenguang will be joined by fellow members of the filmmaking collective The Memory Project: Zhang Mengqi, Liu Xiaolei, and Zhang Ping. They will present “Reading Hunger,” an account of the process by which each filmmaker returned to his or her own village to interview elders and document their memories of the Great Famine in China. A discussion and Q&A with the filmmakers will be led by Michael Berry, Professor of Asian Languages and Cultures at UCLA.

In 2010, Wenguang founded The Memory Project to support amateur filmmakers working in rural China to collect oral histories from the survivors of the Great Famine (1958–1961). Over the past six years, the filmmaking collective and their body of work have grown to include over a thousand interviews about the Great Famine, as well as the Great Leap Forward (1958–1960), the Land Reform and Collectivization period (1949–1953), the Four Cleanups Movement (1964), and the Cultural Revolution (1966–1976).

A digital archive of The Memory Project’s work is held at Duke University Libraries. For more details and to explore the The Memory Project, please see http://library.duke.edu/digitalcollections/memoryproject/.