Investing and Advanced Planning Workshop

January 5, 2016 from 6:30pm - 8:30pm

Do something good for yourself and your loved ones this Holiday Season! Gift knowledge of money





Order tickets via Eventbrite:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/investing-and-advanced-planning-class-january-tickets-19924222887?ref=estw



This class is for everyone that wants to learn about creating wealth, learning about money and finding out how to create financial freedom.

We'll discuss:



The difference between stocks and bonds

How to invest in volatile markets

What to do to reduce risk

Why you need passive income and how to create it

Alternative Investments options for advanced investors

Tax strategies to reduce IRS obligation

How to invest in real estate without having to manage it

Estate planning that protects your investments

Tax Strategies of the Not-So-Rich-and-Famous

30 minutes Private Consulting





January 5th and 12th at 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Info: (805) 669-6650

$95 covers both dates

$20 off for each friend that signs up

$15 off if you sign up before January 1st!



Wealth By Design USA, Inc.

wbd-usa.com



ONLINE WEBINAR ALSO AVAILABLE - inquires to [email protected]