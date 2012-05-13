“Investing In Our Youth” Gala & Auction
May 13, 2012 from 4:00pm - 8:00pm
EENG links teams of college student volunteers with 1st and 2nd grade classrooms for an 8-week program filled with activities, experiments, and discussion that empower kids and college students to embrace sustainable action, powering their voices to amplify throughout the community.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: LoaTree, SB Independent, Montecito Messenger, Noozhawk, UCSB Coastal Fund, SB County Air Pollution Control District, Daily Sound, KDB93.7FM, Deepzine.com,
- Starts: May 13, 2012 4:00pm - 8:00pm
- Price: $50
- Location: 305. E. Cabrillo Blvd (located at the corner of Garden and E.Cabrillo)
- Website: http://eeng.org/
