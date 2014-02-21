Calendar » Invictus: Film and Discussion

February 21, 2014 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Invictus is Latin for invincible or unconquerable. This film tells the inspiring, true story of how Nelson Mandela partnered with the captain of South Africa's rugby team to help unite their country during a precarious transition. Newly elected President Mandela knew his nation remained racially and economically divided after decades of apartheid. Believing that his people could be brought together through the universal language of sport, Mandela rallied South Africa's rugby team as they make their historic run to the 1995 Rugby World Cup Championship match. In one significant scene, President Mandela discusses with Francois Pienaar, the South African rugby team's captain, what kind of leadership philosophy one needs to use, particularly when faced with a seemingly hopeless, unobtainable task. Leadership by example, Mandela counsels, is needed, along with courage in the face of adversity and perseverance. The dramatic conclusion offers an inspiring illustration of how the values of sport can serve a larger purpose of human and social transformation. Stellar performances are given by Morgan Freeman (a personal friend of Mandela in real life) and Matt Damon (who consulted with Francois Pienaar). The film is regarded by some as Director Clint Eastwood’s best film.

For more information, contact Carolyn Dorrance at 967-1055, or [email protected]