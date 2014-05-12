Calendar » Ira Flatow

May 12, 2014 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2916 or (805) 893-3535

Principal Sponsors: Marcia & John Mike Cohen

Popular Host of NPR’s Science Friday

Science is The New Sexy

Ira Flatow

“One of the most influential communicators of science.” The New York Times

Is science sexy? Veteran NPR science correspondent Ira Flatow thinks so. Each week, he turns fascinating scientific discoveries into conversation starters on the long-running radio show Science Friday. More people are learning science outside the classroom these days, he argues. Whether the Mars rovers or the Large Hadron Collider, scientific research is a hot news commodity. And science is increasingly a platform for great entertainment, from the hit TV show The Big Bang Theory to the Oscar-nominated film Gravity. Flatow talks about the ways science is infiltrating the living rooms and laptops of a new generation.

Presented in collaboration with the

Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

Books will be available for purchase and signing