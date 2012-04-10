Irma Thomas
April 10, 2012 from 8:00 pm
One of America’s most distinctive and classic singers, Irma Thomas is a treasure from the golden age of soul music. From her 1960s hit “Time Is on My Side,” (later covered by The Rolling Stones), to her 2006 Grammy-winning album After the Rain, the “Crescent City’s long reigning queen of soul” (Rolling Stone) remains as compelling and powerful as ever.
- Organizer/Sponsor: arts&lec;
- Starts: April 10, 2012 8:00 pm
- Price: General Public $38.00 / UCSB Students $15.00
- Location: UCSB Campbell Hall
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2147