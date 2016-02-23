Calendar » Is Culture a Fashion Statement? What is Cultural Appropriation?

February 23, 2016 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Can something as simple as your outfit perpetuate legacies of oppression? Amongst heightened pushback surrounding racist and identity-erasing costumes or fashion statements often seen in themed parties, music videos and the run-way, it’s difficult to know where the boundaries are. This faculty- led panel will examine and explore the nuances surrounding cultural appropriation, appreciation and assimilation through an anti-racist and historical lens. The academic panel will be followed by a fashion show displaying culturally honored representations of self through outfits.