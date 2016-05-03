Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 7:48 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Is Everybody Stupid?

May 3, 2016 from 6pm - 7pm

Hilarious and daring, this timely multimedia performance-lecture is a detailed look into American apathy, disengagement, and the commoditization of death and incarceration in rap culture. Ise Lyfe is an award-winning spoken word & recording artist, justice advocate, and author. His core teaching focuses on social literacy and is grounded in a pedagogy that fosters an environment for students to explore the root causes of poverty and apathy, deconstructing popular narratives charged by prejudice and fear.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: May 3, 2016 6pm - 7pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: MCC Lounge
  • Website: http://mcc.sa.ucsb.edu/
 
 
 