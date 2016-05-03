Calendar » Is Everybody Stupid?

May 3, 2016 from 6pm - 7pm

Hilarious and daring, this timely multimedia performance-lecture is a detailed look into American apathy, disengagement, and the commoditization of death and incarceration in rap culture. Ise Lyfe is an award-winning spoken word & recording artist, justice advocate, and author. His core teaching focuses on social literacy and is grounded in a pedagogy that fosters an environment for students to explore the root causes of poverty and apathy, deconstructing popular narratives charged by prejudice and fear.