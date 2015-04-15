Calendar » Is this the Time to Establish a CCA to Provide Local Clean Energy?

April 15, 2015 from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

THE LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS forum: Is this the Time to Establish a CCA to Provide Local Clean Energy?

A Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) is an agency set up to buy electricity with a high percentage of green energy for the power company to supply to an area's customers. Customers have the ability to choose this source or the power company mix. Our April Forum will explain this new concept.

Our speakers for the forum will include Jeffery Litten of the Community Environmental Council, the lead organization in the local CCA effort; Joe Galliani of the newest California CCA forming, South Bay Clean Energy, and County Supervisor Salud Carbajal or County Supervisor Janet Wolf.

There are a number of reasons to be interested in moving now to green sustainable sources of electricity. Many Americans respond to climate change with costs and effects that only increase drastically with time. Local action is especially important given the limited ability of the federal government to respond. A second reason is economics. Electricity with a high percentage of green energy is now being supplied by California CCAs 4 to 5% cheaper than electricity from the utilities. Cities and ratepayers can save money and at the same time put CCA profits into local jobs in energy efficiency, solar, and green energy projects which are decided upon locally.

California is behind several other states in developing CCAs, but they have now been formed in Marin and Sonoma Counties in the north and are being formed in Lancaster and six coastal towns of Orange and LA counties in the south. The state has mandated that local governments have a plan for reducing greenhouse gases (GHGs) and a first milestone is in 2020. CCAs have been suggested as being an important part of several plans, but CCAs have not been acted on by either the county or the SB county cities.

A stumbling block to a local CCA formation has been the several million dollar setup cost and the need for a vote on a bond to fund this. The existing California CCAs above have been able to pay off the bonds in several years and still supply higher percentages of green electricity at 4 to 5% less cost than the power companies. Is this the time to educate the public and seriously consider a local CCA to meet the 2020 GHG milestones?

Brown bag lunch, free beverages, desserts and parking



